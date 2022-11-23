HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, police said.

At about 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Harlingen police were notified of an injured man lying on the sidewalk near J Street and northbound 77 Frontage Road in Harlingen.

The man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that fled the area, police said.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated in the intensive care unit.