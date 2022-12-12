BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was the victim of an accidental shooting Sept. 30 in Brownsville.

Arturo Gerard Guevara (Brownsville Police Department)

However, police alleged the man with the gun had falsely claimed to investigators that the gunshot happened because of a drive-by shooting and he now faces additional charges, according to police.

Arturo Gerardo Guevara was arrested Dec. 7 on charges of false report, deadly conduct and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sept. 30, a man arrived at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville with a single gunshot wound. Investigators interviewed Guevara, who stated the two men were in a parking lot at the 2500 block of Southmost Boulevard when an unknown vehicle drove next to them and fired off several rounds. Guevara told police that one round struck the victim and that Guevara rushed him to the hospital.

According to police, Guevara stated that he returned fire and was able to drop the gun off at a residence at the 2500 block of Roosevelt Street.

As the investigation continued, the detectives gathered video evidence from the location that showed that no other vehicle drove next to Guevara’s vehicle. With the video evidence and statements made at a later date, detectives realized that Guevara had the gun and accidentally discharged the firearm striking the victim, police said.

The firearm was recovered and warrants were issued for Guevara, who was arrested on Dec. 7, police said.

His bonds totalled $51,000, according to police.