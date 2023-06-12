MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a trio accused of stealing several cars in Central Texas.

According to a news release, the auto thefts were reported in Austin and Round Rock.

Vehicle is similar of what the trio were last seen driving in. (Source: McAllen PD press release)

The three suspects were last seen in the 1200 block of East Jackson Avenue area in McAllen in a white four door Chrysler 300.

Police are looking for two men and a woman. One of the men is described with dark hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light colored shirt and carrying a backpack.

The second man has dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing. The woman is described as having red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information about the group is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).