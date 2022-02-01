BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police gave an update on the body that was found near a resaca on Monday.

The body of a man found near the resaca has been identified, according to Investigator Martin Sandoval, a spokesman for the Brownsville PD. The man’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

There is no indication of foul play, police said.

On Monday, residents called authorities after finding a body in a grassy area by a resaca near Central Blvd. and Lakeside Blvd.

Investigators located the body at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered and the results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.