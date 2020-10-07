Police get creative with National Night Out during pandemic

Ro Grande City, Texas (KVEO)–The annual National Night Out on Tuesday looked a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though Rio Grande City police department couldn’t get into real conversation for change, they still upheld tradition.

“It’s a lot different than it used to be,” said Rio Grande City’s chief of police Noe Castillo. “This is a way to show the community that we are giving something back and we are giving something back and we are still here.”

For their annual nation night, residents lined up to meet with officers and the city mayor. “Times now a days we don’t even see our own staff members because of COVID,” said Castillo.

Castillo says that communication with the community is key.

“But we are still out here like everybody else and trying to make a difference in the community,” said Castillo.

Castillo says that he wants the community to remember he’s available for anything that they need.

There were other National Night Out events tonight all across the Rio Grande Valley. Masks were enforced.