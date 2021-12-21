Police find multiple drugs stashed at house, two arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested two after discovering multiple narcotics inside a house.

Courtesy: Harlingen PD

On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., Harlingen PD Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant on Ryan Road.

Authorities found various amounts of marijuana, Methamphetamine, THC wax/paste/oil, Heroin, Acid (LSD), Alprazolam, MDMA (Ecstasy), and Miscellaneous packaging and paraphernalia at the home, according to Harlingen PD.

All items were taken into custody.

Michael Gonzales, 41, was arrested for 7 different drug charges and has a total bond of $43,000.

Bianca Torres, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, bond was set at $10,000.