Police: Father of Elsa child that accidentally shot himself charged

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

According to a release, Salvador Duenez turned himself in Thursday morning.

Wednesday, authorities issued a warrant for Duenez and identified him as the father of the 3-year-old.

He has been charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, said police.

On Monday, police responded to a shooting of a 3-year-old. Upon arrival, the child was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Duenez’s bond was set at $25,000.