BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman and two others were arrested for public intoxication after she was accused of kicking a police officer at Morningside Park.

At 12:30 a.m. Monday, the trio was spotted in a 2020 Chevy Tahoe by Brownsville police who were patrolling Morningside Park.

The officer approached the Tahoe to inform Yordi Alberto Medina, the driver, that the park closed at 10 p.m. The officer said saw a man run from a grassy area into the Tahoe.

While speaking to Medina, the officer stated he noticed another occupant hiding a baggy of a white powdery substance in the backseat.

Polete Puente, who was in the passenger seat, began arguing with the officer stating “they did nothing wrong,” police stated. The three were determined to be intoxicated and had multiple open beer cans in the car, according to a release from Brownsville police.

Puente was escorted out of the vehicle and placed under arrest. On her way into the police unit, officers say she kicked one of them. She’s also accused of kicking two other officers while being placed in a holding cell at the jail.

She is charged with assault on an officer, two counts of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Medina was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and Rolando Gael Valdez was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication, according to police.

Puente received a bond of $41,200; Medina received a bond of $200 and Valdez received a bond of $5,200.