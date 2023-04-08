EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police say a man was drunk when he drove his truck in the Hidalgo County Courthouse Saturday morning.

Police were called to the courthouse, located near West University Drive and North 10th Avenue, at 7:30 a.m. regarding an accident.

Authorities say a white Ford F-150 drove east through an iron gate and then struck a second fence surrounding the air conditioning unit located at the west side of the courthouse.

Officials say the 21-year-old driver tried to run from the accident scene, but was held down by a citizen.

Severe damage was done to the gate, fence, concrete pillar and the truck.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala offered his thanks to the citizen who helped detain the suspected drunk driver.