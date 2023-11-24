BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of driving drunk and crashing into nine cars on Thanksgiving.

Edgar Castillo (Brownsville PD)

Edgar Castillo was arrested on seven counts of duty on striking an unattended vehicle, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and failure to identify, according to jail records.

According to Brownsville police, Castillo was arrested Thursday near the 100 block of Casa de Amigos and Casa de Oro after he was detained by residents for evading the scene of an accident.

Witnesses told police that Castillo had struck several parked vehicles in the area and was trying to flee on foot.

Castillo was transported to a local hospital for evaluation due to the severity of the accident. Police say Castillo admitted to them that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Additionally, authorities said that Castillo admitted to giving officers a fake name before revealing his true identity.

His bond was set at $28,000.