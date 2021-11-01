Police: Driver in crash smelled of alcohol, had marijuana and cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man involved in a car crash on Friday.

According to a release, police responded to a major crash on the 300 block of Bowie. At the scene, an officer encountered a maroon Chevrolet Equinox with extensive front damage and a black Toyota Corolla with major damage to the passenger side.

The officer also noticed a crowd pinning down a man to the ground, who was identified as Ricardo Gonzalez, 21.

Witnesses told police that Gonzalez has been speeding in the area and that he was the driver of the Equinox. They also mentioned that Gonzalez has gotten out of his truck and checked on the driver of the Corolla and then started to run away.

It was then that bystanders caught him and pinned him to the ground.

Police arrested the 21-year-old, who put up a struggle with officers.

The driver of the Corolla, a 43-year-old woman, suffered injuries to her face. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Gonzalez has a strong smell of alcohol and had marijuana and cocaine on him. Empty bottles of alcohol and an ice chest with more alcohol were found in the vehicle.

Gonzalez is being charged with intoxication assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond is set at 17,000, according to police.