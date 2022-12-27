BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to restore a damaged utility pole after a vehicle accident near Price and Rockwell roads Tuesday in Brownsville.

“A vehicle struck a pole and wires were down,” Sgt. Billy Killebrew told ValleyCentral, adding that the person involved showed “no visible injuries [and] was walking around.”

The vehicle was a Lexus with paper license plates, police stated, and the accident occurred near St. Luke’s Catholic Church on Price Road.

Deputy Chief Gabriel Garza, with the Brownsville Fire Department, told ValleyCentral that the driver was a minor who was in stable condition at a local hospital.

“BPUB was en route over there to fix live wires that were down,” Killebrew said.

As utility crews arrived, traffic remained diverted as the pole still leaned over the roadway and was being repaired by crews from the Brownsville Public Utility Board.

Officials with BPUB were not immediately available for comment.