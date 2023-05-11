BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —There are some Brownsville residents, even business owners who may have a sense of fear and anxiety regarding the end of Title 42.

“We’re here and we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that every single citizen in our city is safe,” said Brownsville Police investigator Martin Sandoval.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department say first and foremost, safety and protecting the community is their number one priority.

Sandoval says with the end of Title 42, the department is also working with government officials, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol and other agencies.

“We do not have the authority to enforce any immigration laws so we’re just going to be there as fast as we can say as administrative guide people and their process and where they have to go and provide an extra sense of security for the migrants to make sure that no one will harm them,” Sandoval said.

Some downtown business owners feel safe operating with the ending of Title 42.

“It is concerning like any other business owner may feel, you don’t know what’s really going to happen or what to expect,” business owner Katya Caballero said.

Caballero owns Withlovetree in downtown Brownsville. The business specializes in candles, crystals, incense, jewelry, and more. Caballero says Title 42 is a sensitive topic and says she feels safe when coming to her shop and hasn’t had any trouble.

“They have never been inside the shop or anything so that makes me feel like okay, they’re just waiting for their process and I feel like it’s a very difficult situation that they’re going through so I feel like the police and everything are handling it pretty well,” Caballero said.

“The safety of our community is paramount and that is not going to change no matter what goes on around us,” Sandoval said.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say there are expecting thousands to cross among different parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

“Now that encompasses Brownsville, Mission, McAllen, and the rest of the Rio Grande Valley areas but that’s a very high number if you look at all the sectors across the southwest border and everything is happening here in Brownsville Tx right now,” DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez.

He says this is also a collaborative effort in keeping the community safe.

“Everyone is involved in this effort not just in terms of border security but also protecting their community so they can rest assure that they’re going to feel safe and that’s why we have so many resources dedicated to trying to protect not only the border communities but the State of Texas as well,” Lt. Olivarez said.

Troopers say even though there is a lot of activity in Brownsville they expect even more at the border in the upcoming weeks.