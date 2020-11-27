Police: Donna police officer shot on way to work

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating after a Donna Police officer was shot on his way to work Friday morning.

According to Lt. Joel Morales with the department, police responded to a shooting on South McColl and Orangewood Drive just before 5:20 a.m.

Officials say the reporting party stated her husband, a Donna Police officer, had been shot. Officers then made contact with the victim, who stated he was traveling south on McColl on his way to work.

Morales said the officer told police a passenger exited from a vehicle in front of him and shot at him. The officer was struck by a single bullet that did not penetrate his vest, which he was wearing at the time of the incident.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available at this time. This case remains under investigation.

