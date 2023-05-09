RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the end of Title 42 taking place Thursday – local entities are bracing for an anticipated migrant influx.

Two Valley departments bracing for the surge despite their staffing.

The Los Ebanos Ferry is where there has been a lot of immigration traffic.

The traffic makes it difficult for local police considering two of the closest departments are the La Joya Police Department with 15 officers and Sullivan City with 11 officers.

In Mission, the department is staffed with 188 officers.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres say his officers are fully prepared to join forces with other agencies.

“Well, remember that the smaller agencies are not alone. We’re not alone. Again, this is a partnership amongst local, state and federal agencies,” Torres said.

Roma Police Chief Iv Garza agrees the influx will require a team effort.

“A lot of times the smugglers will throw people in the urban areas to try to get their narcotics across in the rural areas to have the police department, Border Patrol or federal agencies tied up with a non-citizen,” Garza said.

The Roma Police Department has received over $200,000 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security to focus on immigration.