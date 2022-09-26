MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda, police announced Monday, adding that warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court.

Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

On Sept. 23 at around 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 3300 block of Elmira Avenue after a man discharged a firearm and left the area.

Cepeda, 42, is described as 5′ 6″ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes.

Police ask if you know where Sergio Cepeda may be located to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.