HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian crash that left one hospitalized.

On Sunday, authorities responded to an auto-pedestrian crash off Commerce Street in Harlingen.

A man riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle, according to Harlingen PD.

The man has been transported to a hospital regarding a possible leg injury.

This story will be updated with information as it becomes available.