HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The use of fake license plates is becoming a problem in Texas. The Harlingen Police Department is working to track down illegal license plates and they explain how they differ from the legitimate ones.

“Not only is it out of sequence but it’s also not even printed properly and so when you run a paper tag, it is going to come back as non-existent,” said Officer Joseph Zajicek with the Harlingen Police Department.

He adds this is an issue with car dealers and residents.

“The problem that we are seeing is people are buying the plates and not actually buying the vehicle. It is a requirement from the dealership that you have to purchase the vehicle from them to be issued a buyer’s tag,” he said.

Zajicek shares that dealers are making 10 times more money off selling the fake plates rather than selling vehicles and he said buyers are also trying to take the easy way out.

“You purchase a vehicle through the dealership and that it has a current inspection within the last 180 days so there’s a lot of people who are avoiding the inspection and just getting a fake tag issued,” said Zajicek.

Others are even buying fake paper license plates on social media, on websites, and even flea markets. Police said they are seeing a lot more fake plates than real ones on the street.

Tax collectors say it is becoming a problem for them, considering they deal with thousands of registered vehicles.

“When you see vehicles out there that ‘you go wait a minute’ with the license plate it’s the oldest vehicle you have probably seen with a license plate like they just bought it I mean that raises a flag,” said Paul Villarreal Jr., Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector.

Police want to educate the public on this issue, but they do warn those buying or selling fake license plates they will face consequences.

“These dealers are taking advantage of the citizens of this community by allowing them to purchase these fictitious tags which when they do get pulled over by law enforcement a lot of times they are being issued citations,” said Zajicek.

Police said temporary license plates should never be bought on social media sites and remind citizens and dealerships it is illegal.