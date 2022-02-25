BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Police are cracking down on the selling and purchasing of drugs online. Officer Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department said this form of selling illegal drugs is becoming more common.

“Social media platforms are being used from individuals that invite them into groups and that’s how they sell their narcotics,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said some of the most common drugs sold include marijuana, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. He said drug dealers are using this route because they think it lowers their risk of getting caught.

“A lot of people think that by using those platforms it is difficult for law enforcement to locate them and as a matter of fact it is a little difficult but not to the extreme that we are not going to investigate,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval added that there are a number of strategies used by police officers to track down individuals.

“We usually get an undercover agent and pose as somebody on there or sometimes we do have several informants that do actually provide us with the information that is detailed,” he said.

He said these online groups not only help them track down the sellers, but also those buying the illegal drugs.

“Now we know number one who are the buyers and who are the sellers as in traditional means we normally know who the seller is but we don’t know who all the buyers are,” he said.

Police want residents to beware of any invitations to private groups that could be linked to the selling of narcotics.

“Just simply remove yourself from that group because everything that is on there, there’s a history of everyone that is involved in that group,” said Officer Sandoval.

If you run into an account selling illegal drugs, Sandoval asks you to report it to their Crime Stoppers tips hotline.