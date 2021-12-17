Police continue search for ‘The Grinch’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is fast approaching, and local law enforcement is having some holiday fun with their search of “The Grinch.”

On Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department received numerous calls of Grinch sightings by Highway 48 and Minnesota, according to police.

The Brownsville PD Christmas Enforcement Division responded with the speed of 9 reindeers.

Unfortunately, police did not catch the Grinch as he had already left. However, a citizen provided a photo of him.

Providing a description, the citizen described “The Grinch” as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, completely green with a foul odor stench.

The Brownsville PD Christmas Enforcement Division is working around the clock, 24 hours a day until they have arrested “The Grinch.”

Police do warn the public that “the Grinch has a nasty attitude so please do not attempt to apprehend the Grinch.”

If you spot the Grinch Brownsville PD encourages you to call the Brownsville Police Department Christmas Enforcement Division.