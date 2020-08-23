Police chase suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A suspect from a Thursday police chase that went from Hidalgo to Starr County is in custody.

Manuel Morales Aguilar, 19, is charged with evading arrest and criminal attempt of capital murder on a public servant.

On Thursday, several police agencies engaged in a pursuit that took officers from Alamo to Rio Grande City.

During the pursuit, Morales nearly hit an officer who was attempting to place traffic spikes to slow the speeding vehicle.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into a pole in Rio Grande City.

The wrecked car in Rio Grande City (source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Morales and four other individuals were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to DPS, the other four individuals were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Morales was arraigned for his charges on Friday.

His bond is set at $1.1 million for the charges.