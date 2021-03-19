Police chase ends in crash at Port Isabel HEB

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday night, South Padre Island police, Department of Public Safety, Port Isabel PD, and Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 deputy responded to a car chase that ended in a crash.

RGV man charged with animal cruelty after physically abusing dogs CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The car chase started at South Padre Island, crossed the bridge, and ended at the H-E-B parking lot in Port Isabel on the Brownsville-Port Isabel Highway.

According to a Facebook post, the driver ran through a concrete barrier and was arrested shortly after.

The cause for the car chase has not been disclosed.

KVEO has a crew en route.

This post will be updates as information becomes available.