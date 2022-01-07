Police: Car chase ends in rollover crash

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement officials responded Friday morning to a chase involving seven individuals that ended in a rollover crash.

According to officials, around 7 a.m. La Joya police officers were chasing an SUV involved in human trafficking with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Interstate Highway 2.

During the chase, the SUV rolled over after hitting a small car.

Officials say there was a total of seven people in the SUV.

Preliminary investigation shows that no passengers were ejected and those involved only suffered superficial injuries.

The Pharr Police Department is continuing the investigation. The United States Border Patrol will take custody of those involved. The driver is in custody of the La Joya Police Department.