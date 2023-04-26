BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after being caught sneaking out a woman’s window, Brownsville police said.

Alfredo Bermudes was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and evading arrest, according to Cameron County Jail records.

A video posted by Brownsville police stated officers arrived at a burglary in progress on April 20 at the 3100 block of E. 22nd Street.

As officers arrived, they noticed that Bermudes was exiting a kitchen window and started to run away, police stated. He was eventually caught and taken into custody.

The victim told police Bermudes broke into her kitchen window and entered with a large knife. According to police, Bermudes stated that his mother did not have any food and he was going to take the victim’s food.

Bermudes was transported to the Brownsville City Jail. He was arraigned and his bond was set at $40,000.