BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for DWI after a crash that occurred on Saturday, March 12.

Bryon Michael Lucio, 21, and Marco Antonio Perez, 34, were both arrested for DWI, according to a post by Brownsville Police Department.

At 2:20 a.m., police responded to an accident at the 3800 block of N. Expressway 77 Frontage Road. According to police, a gray Dodge Ram driven by Lucio swerved into a black Cadillac driven by Perez causing the accident.

Officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Lucio and he admitted to drinking before. He was unstable and unable to perform a field sobriety test. He was transported to a city jail and a sample of his breath showed an alcohol amount “almost twice the legal limit,” the post stated.

Officers also noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Perez. Perez also admitted to drinking at several bars in the area before. He was not able to perform a field sobriety test and a sample of his breath showed that he was also over the legal limit.

Bryon Michael Lucio was arraigned on the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated BAC > = 1.50 ($4,000 bond with interlock)

Marco Antonio Perez was arraigned on the following charges: