BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police said they recovered the body of a missing man Friday afternoon.

According to Brownsville police, the body was located Friday in a resaca near 525 Paredes Line Road. Police say the body is that of Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen Jan. 13 at Lindale Drive.

Garcia’s body was recovered less than a block away from where he was last seen.

Juan Antonio Garcia (Brownsville Police Department)

