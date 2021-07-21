Police ask public to identify man involved in vehicle burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) —The Brownsville Police Department is looking for information regarding the identity of a man involved in a vehicle burglary.

Police say the man “has gone around neighborhoods and attempted to open car doors and taken several items.”

The man seen in the photo has dark-colored hair and is wearing a blue hoodie, police believe the man drives a Chevrolet Spark or Trax.

Anyone with information about the identity of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip by visiting this link.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward, all tips remain anonymus.