Police ask public for help in identifying theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

An individual is wanted for the theft of a motor vehicle. The suspect was seen on camera footage passing the Express Grocery drive-thru in Brownsville.

The suspect appears to have a bald head and tattoos on his chest and arms.

The individual frequently walks around the area of Southmost and Esperanza.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.

All calls remain anonymous. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.