Police arrest man following Dollar General burglary

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The Alton Police Department arrested a man after a burglary happened at a Dollar General.

Alton PD responded to the Dollar General located on West Main Avenue on July 11 around 7:45 a.m. Police later identified the suspect as Jose Luis Hernandez, 17.

Hernandez was arrested in Palmview on multiple charges. He was charged and arraigned in Alton on the “pending Burglary of Building charge.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Alton PD at the Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 432-0700. To stay anonymous contact the Alton Crime Stoppers tip line at 956-585-8477, information could lead to a cash reward.

