BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man attempting to burglarize a home and found drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets.

Officers responded to a call on the 1100 block of Calle Pluton around midnight.

A female subject told officers that a man was on her property and gained access to her residence, according to a post by the police department.

Officers found Jaime Nunez, 37, behind a locked door on the side of the house.

When asked for his name, the Nunez provided the officers with a false name.

Nunez was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and was properly identified. When officers searched Nunez, they found a clear plastic baggie with crack cocaine and a crack pipe in his pockets.

Nunez was arraigned Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He received a $25,000 bond for Burglary of Habitation, a $3,000 bond for Possession of Controlled Subsubstance, a $2,500 bond for Failure to Identify, and Credit Time Served for Possession of Paraphernalia.