EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a multi-million dollar burglary case.

Jorge Gonzalez, 32, was arrested on charges of theft after police found $700,000 worth of stolen items, a news release from the City of Edinburg stated.

In April 2022, authorities recovered $2.2M in property. Daniel Guerra, Juan Guerra III and Omar Canchola Garcia were arrested during a multiple-agency investigation on charges of theft, burglary of a building and engaging in criminal activity.

Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Courtesy: City of Edinburg

In a previous ValleyCentral report, police stated the trio stole tractors, trailers, UTV’s and ATV’s from four separate ranches in Hidalgo County.

Since the three were arrested, police recovered an additional $900,000 in stolen property, including eight trailers, two John Deere tractors, a CAT bulldozer, a Chevrolet HD pickup truck, scissor lifts and other farming and machinery equipment.

In all, Edinburg police recovered a total of $3.1 million in stolen property from multiple cities across the Rio Grande Valley, the release stated.

Gonzalez was arraigned on Saturday and his bond was set at $25,000.