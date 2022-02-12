PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department has arrested four people, and is searching for two more in connection to a stolen credit card operation.

At about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the Stripes convenience store by Military and Jackson Rd. to investigate a suspicious vehicle and person swiping credit cards at the gas pumps, a release by the City of Pharr Police Department said.

Officials said that the officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, two people were in the vehicle at the time and identified as Jorge Ramirez and Carla Castillo, both from Port Arthur, Texas.

Credit Cards Found in Subjects’ Possession (Source: Pharr PD)

Officers arrested Ramirez and Castillo after finding 81 credit cards in the vehicle during the stop, the release said.

The release stated that officers conducted a follow-up investigation at the WoodSprings Suites Hotel, at 1207 W. Interstate 2 in Pharr, where officers arrested Alfredo Arroyo and Emmanuel Izaguirre, both from Houston, in connection to a stolen credit card operation being used to steal fuel from local convenient stores for resale.

All four who were arrested are facing charges of the theft of petroleum product, fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information, engaging in organized criminal activity, and possession of a controlled substance, the release said.

Police still searching for Cande Rios and another unknown man (Source: Pharr PD)

Officials said the case is still under investigation, and Pharr Police are still searching for two more men who may also be connected to the operation, Cande Rios and another unknown man. The men may be driving a Black Ford F-150 (PJR-2010) and a white Mercedes SUV (NDK-0810).

Officials warn that the group may still be in the area, and ask anyone with information to please call 911 or Crimestoppers at 956-787-8477.