BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Brownsville Police arrested Oziel Chavez for the offense of Driving While Intoxicated.

According to police, just before 12:30 a.m., the 41-year-old Chavez had struck concrete barriers along the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 77.

A witness provided to police the license plate numbers to Chavez’s black Dodge Challenger.

Minutes later, police said they received another call from a citizen, saying the black car was at a residence on Naranjo Road and Mulberry Street.

The officer arrived at the residence and noticed the vehicle with extensive damage to the front while Chavez was standing next to the car.

Police said Chavez admitted to driving the vehicle and consuming alcoholic beverages at a location downtown.

The officer determined that Chavez was intoxicated after the performance of the Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

He was taken to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned on March 2 for Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Content greater or equal to .150 and given a $2,500 bond and an ignition interlock device for his vehicle, according to Brownsville Police.