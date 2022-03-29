BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Brownsville Police took into custody a 17-year-old female for a false report to police.

According to authorities, Thaylin Patricia Salas was arrested by the police department’s auto theft unit.

On Feb. 21 Salas reported her gray 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from her residence. Investigators said she told them she left her keys in the vehicle with the engine on.

Salas said around 10:20 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. she went inside her house, and that is when the vehicle was taken.

Salas told the officer that two men dressed in black, wearing ski masks had taken her car according to her brother. Once the report was taken the case was referred to auto theft agents.

The auto theft agent discovered the vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident on the same date at 9:30 p.m. on International and Expressway.

Police said the Impala was left abandoned at the location and was picked up by a wrecker service.

Thaylin Patricia Salas was taken into custody on March 28 and was transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

She was arraigned on March 29 for making a false report/statement to a peace officer and issued a $3,000 Personal Recognizance Bond.