CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas community had strong reactions after police announced a citation for those with loud vehicle exhausts.

On Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced on Facebook it is actively enforcing loud vehicle exhausts, which could result in a fine of up to $500.

“Make sure your vehicle is in compliance,” the post stated.

Within five hours, the post garnered 675 comments and 750 shares with varying opinions.

“It’s not putting anyone in danger. That’s so wack,” one user said.

Another user said “y’all might not be here for it but I am,” adding that the loud noises prevent them from sleeping.

According to Sec. 547.604 of the Texas Transportation Code, a vehicle must be equipped with a muffler in good condition that prevents excessive or unusual noises, and drivers must not use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device.