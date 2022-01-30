BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tisha Campbell went to social media and spoke of her experience of almost falling victim to human trafficking. Police have responded to the allegations.

The actress warned fans on her Instagram account after having an alleged run-in with human traffickers, telling followers “Don’t freak out but I think I almost got snatched up.”

Campbell has been filming an independent movie set that includes details of human trafficking in Brownsville, according to TMZ.

Campbell stated that she needed a ride after filming and did not have access to any Ubers or Lyfts. A man in the hotel gave her a number to a taxi service.

After calling for a ride, Campbell spoke on how two men pulled up in what she described as “a sketchy van” and demanded that she get in the vehicle.

Refusing to get in the vehicle, one of the men in the driver’s seat then jumps into the conversation and demanded she get into the vehicle.

Not feeling safe, Campbell refused. The actress then went back to the front desk and asked a woman who was there where she could find the man who had given her that phone number.

Confused, the front desk worker told Campbell that the phone number wasn’t the normal one for the taxi company. The actress noted in a statement that she believed “it was a set up for real.”

Shaken up from the incident, Campbell released a video on Instagram along with a statement.

I felt it important for ppl to be aware. I need for EVERYONE to be overly conscious of themselves and their loved ones… I am thankful to the production for their concern and their understanding. Tisha Campell

The Brownsville Police Department (BPD) responded to the allegations by launching an investigation.

Investigators quickly launched the investigation as trafficking cases are not the norm in the city, according to Brownsville PD.

Through numerous interviews and reviews of security camera footage, BPD could not validate Ms. Campbell’s stay in Brownsville hotels nor any other claims made in the video.

Additionally, BPD wanted the community to know “takes human trafficking and incidents such as the one Ms. Campbell reported seriously and welcomes her to reach out to us to investigate the matter further.”