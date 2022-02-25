BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crash that left one dead Thursday night is under investigation in Brownsville.

Officers received a call regarding a major crash at the 5000 block of E. 14th Street.

A witness told police that a blue Chrysler had struck a black Chevrolet.

The investigation revealed that the Chevrolet was stopped at a red light when the driver of the Chrysler, who was traveling at a high speed, rear-ended them.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as a 37-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered, police said.

This case remains under investigation.