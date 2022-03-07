HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is on the search for a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon

A release states that Andrew Banda, 30, stabbed a man on March 2.

On Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance on the 1000 block of W. Buchanan St. where they located a man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The investigation revealed that Banda was involved in the stabbing of another man. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.