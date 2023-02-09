BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday for possessing videos of young girls performing sexual acts, the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral on Thursday.

Luis Alberto Iracheta was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography, according to Brownsville police.

The arrest happened Wednesday at a Brownsville-to-Mexico bridge when Iracheta was crossing on Mexico Boulevard. He was detained at the bridge for a secondary inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials who found videos of young girls performing sexual acts on an adult man, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Iracheta told authorities the videos were downloaded from a website, police said.

The Brownsville Police Department Special Victims unit arrived at the scene and took Iracheta into custody shortly after, authorities said.

Iracheta was arraigned early Thursday, and his bond was set at $150,000, police said.