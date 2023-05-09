The street lights are out at many intersections in Port Isabel. By Natasha Trindade/ValleyCentral

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students from a Point Isabel ISD Elementary school were temporarily relocated to another campus due to power issues caused by the overnight storm.

Superintendent Teri Capistran told ValleyCentral, Garriaga Elementary lost power after several power lines were brought down by the high wids.

Classes were delayed until 10:30 a.m., Capistran said.

However, parents dropped off the students at the school, others were waiting at bus stops because the parents had no child care and many families remain without power.

Point Isabel ISD sent out school buses to pick up the students and transport them to Derry Elementary.

Some of the students are currently are in the cafeteria, where extra tables were set up for them, Capistran added.

STARR tests are scheduled on Wednesday, however the district has decided to postpone the STARR exam for Garriaga students only.