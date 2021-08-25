Point Isabel ISD makes masks part of dress code

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Point Isabel Independent School District has now made masks part of the dress code.

In a Facebook post, the district announced the change by adding it to the dress code that was already in place.

“Due to the risk current and future pandemics and outbreaks of various contagious, transmissible, and/or infectious diseases, the District reserves the right to require mitigation or protective measures to protect students and faculty,” said the district.

Other schools across the Rio Grande Valley have also done the same.

To find out masks requirements in your district, click here.