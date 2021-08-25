Point Isabel ISD makes masks part of dress code

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Point Isabel Independent School District has now made masks part of the dress code.
In a Facebook post, the district announced the change by adding it to the dress code that was already in place.
“Due to the risk current and future pandemics and outbreaks of various contagious, transmissible, and/or infectious diseases, the District reserves the right to require mitigation or protective measures to protect students and faculty,” said the district.
Other schools across the Rio Grande Valley have also done the same.
To find out masks requirements in your district, click here.