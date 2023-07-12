HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Author Rosario Ozuna stopped by the ValleyCentral studio to discuss her latest book, “The Tears Behind The Smile, Poems and Reflections from the Heart.”

Ozuna says of her book:

“It’s a poetry reflection that talks about our deepest emotions that we’re afraid to show. It deals with poems about love, the beauty of love, and the ugliness of love, because unfortunately, love does have both. I’m getting a lot of really good reviews on them, especially from adults, because I wrote it for young adults and here I have all these adults telling me ‘Rosario, I’ve been through this, I’ve been through that’. This book will help you how to think positively and move forward. There are also poems in Spanish with the same themes. There are also poems about grieving or if we miss somebody. I’ve turned a lot of negative situations into positive ones.”

“The Tears Behind The Smile, Poems and Reflections from the Heart” can be found on Amazon.

