Plumbers in high demand after cold-weather damages pipes

PALMHURST, Texas (KVEO) — The effects of the arctic blast go beyond people having to throw out food from losing power. Many now have broken pipes, leaving them without a water supply.

This is putting plumbers in high demand.

“We, all plumbers, are doing what we can,” said Plumber Javier Melendez in Spanish. “We ask for patience”

Melendez works for Treviño’s Plumbing and says their workload recently multiplied due to the severe weather.

“Right now, we’re fixing 10,12 pipes a day,” he said. “It’s a lot of work we’re getting.”

He said there hadn’t been an event like this in nearly a decade. The damages left then weren’t to this extent.

“There are a lot of people right now who are without water because of this,” said Melendez. “Houses weren’t prepared. The water lines are below the house and the cold damaged them a lot.”

The problems he is seeing with pipes and sprinkler systems vary, with the cost for repair ranging from $80 for something minor, to over $1,000 for a bigger problem.



With proper insulation, he says this can be avoided for future freezes. And while waiting for repairs, Melendez asks people remain mindful of their neighbors.

“We’re not going to be like this forever,” he said. “People need to have a little patience to not go to the store and take 10, 15 packs of water because a lot of people stay without water.”

To help with the current plumber shortage, Gov. Abbott waived regulations to allow qualified plumber apprentices to temporarily perform repairs without the direct supervision of a licensed plumber.