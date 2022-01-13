“Please donate if possible:” COVID-19 spike has decreased blood donations across the valley

At right, Samantha Little, with Vitalant begins to disconnect the tubing used in the blood donation from Jennifer Smith at the Bethel Park Historical Society Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa. The monthly blood drive, sponsored by the Historical Society, is part of their Community Outreach Program that also hosts an AARP Senior Citizens Tax Preparation. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sandy Vasquez, Manager of Donor Recruitment for Vitalant said there is a decrease in blood donations due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Vasquez said many potential donors are becoming ill and are not able to donate.

According to Vasquez, there has been an increase in winter Texans who have stepped up to help. However, there is still a great need.

She said those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 are still eligible to donate.

“If you have had covid, as long as you are feeling strong and healthy and you meet the minimum requirements, you are more than welcome to donate,” she said.

Vasquez said anyone who has recently donated is required to wait two months until they can donate again.

She said all potential donors must weigh at least 110lbs and be at least sixteen years of age or older. Sixteen years olds are required to have parental consent and anyone who is seventeen and older is required to have a picture ID.

Vasquez said all collected blood donations are appreciated because they help patients who are in critical health conditions.

“You just never know, one day it can be yourself or a family member that might need that blood,” she said.

Both Valley Regional Medical Center and Vitalant have partnered up to host a blood drive. The blood drive is taking place at the Valley Regional Medical Center hospital on Friday, January 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vasquez said walk-ins are welcome and those who are wanting an appointment can schedule one at Vitalant.com. All donors must wear a mask.

For more information, it is encouraged to contact Mariana Tumlinson, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Valley Regional Medical Center, at 956-350-7745, or Sandy Vasquez, Donor Recruitment Manager for Vitalant, at 210-723-2447.