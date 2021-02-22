Pleasant weather to last for the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One week ago, Rio Grande Valley residents were dealing with below-freezing temperatures, flurries of snow, and dangerous ice accumulations initiating the start of a very long week.

On February 15, 2020, low temperatures in Brownsville, McAllen, and Harlingen were a bone-chilling 22 degrees.

While we put the events of last week behind us, Monday’ss temperatures have reached the upper 70s with peeks of sunshine, comfortable for shorts and t-shirts.

We can expect high temperatures in the upper 70s with some days hitting or surpassing the 80-degree mark.

Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s. Our next weather maker will be a weakening cold front that will bring cloud cover and the chance for isolated showers to the RGV Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s by next weekend with mostly cloudy skies.