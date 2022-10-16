EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said.

According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Sunday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been shot.

The preliminary investigation had shown a 21-year-old woman had shot her 18-year-old brother while “allegedly playing with a handgun,” police said Sunday.

The woman was taken into custody and will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Edinburg Municipal Court.

This case is still under investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.