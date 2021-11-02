Plant shop owners share the health benefits of houseplants

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the pandemic, healthier lifestyle decisions have come more into play, but one option ElePlant by Laura Misty said most people don’t think of is buying a houseplant.

According to NASA, the air found inside homes can be as much as 30% more toxic than the air outdoors, but with a houseplant, it can be purified up to 87% in under 24 hours.

The most common chemicals found in the air are benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and ammonia.

Benzene is used to make plastics and detergents; its effects on humans range from dizziness to increased heart rate which can cause unconsciousness.

Formaldehyde is found in paper bags and facial tissues; it can cause swelling to the larynx and lungs.

Trichloroethylene is found in printing inks and paint; it can cause nausea and vomiting followed by drowsiness and coma.

Xylene is found in vehicle exhausts and rubber; it can cause kidney damage and heart problems.

Ammonia is found in window cleaners and fertilizers; it can cause a sore throat and eye irritation.

Peace Lilies and Florist Chrysanthemums are NASA-approved plants that purify all five of those common chemicals.

ElePlant by Laura Misty co-owner, Misty Wiche-Russel added that houseplants are said to clean up 20% of the dust in your home. Stress and anxiety can also be reduced while increasing mood and energy.

Wiche-Russel recommends there should be at least two large plants for every one hundred square feet of a home.

A few plants that have extra benefits aside from the common purification and allergy relief are aloe vera, snake plant, orchards, and hibiscus.

Wiche-Russel and other co-owner, Laura Jones told ValleyCentral Aloe Vera is a “great source” of medication. It can help with healing wounds and skin irritation.

Snake plants and orchids work at night. Wiche-Russel suggests those plants be kept bedside for a heavy flow of oxygen while sleeping.

Hibiscus can be used for its antioxidants and the lowering of blood pressure.

Pricing for houseplants depends on where you buy them from, but with ElePlant it is anywhere between $5 and $35. “It just depends on what your budget is and there’s going to be something to fill that,” added Wiche-Russell.

ElePlant by Laura Misty does not have a store open for plant purchase but plan to have one open by the end of November.