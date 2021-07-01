Planned Parenthood to provide free HPV vaccines in the RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- Planned Parenthood began a new Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine initiative, after noticing that the RGV’s cervical cancer death rate is approximately 30% higher than the rest of the state.

“Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented with a vaccine,” said Planned Parenthood health promoter, Claudia Escalante.

Texas ranks 41 out of 50 states for HPV vaccine rates among teens ages 13 to 17, according to Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood said that the RGV high cervical cancer death rate is “largely due to the lack of access to healthcare.”

The clinic will vaccinate through ages nine to 45, depending on the patient’s age two or three shots will be needed.

“It’s important for them to call the clinic first and figure out what best suits them and then go and get it. It’s pretty easy,” said Planned Parenthood lead patient coordinator, Paula Saldana.

The HPV vaccine will be available starting July 1 through the end of 2021.

Walk-in are accepted, but calling in and scheduling an appointment is recommended.

Planned Parenthood will host a free HPV vaccine clinic on July 14 at their Harlingen location.

To schedule an appointment, or to learn more about the HPV vaccine call Planned Parenthood at 800-230-7526.