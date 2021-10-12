Planned Parenthood offering free morning-after pills in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Planned Parenthood South Texas (PPST) will offer free emergency contraception pills as a response to Texas’ abortion ban, according to a release.

All PPST health centers are offering free emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “Plan B” or “the morning-after pill,” these include the Harlingen and Brownsville centers.

“Given the abortion ban in Texas, now more than ever is important for people to avoid unintended pregnancies,” PPST said in a statement.

Morning-after pills primarily work by preventing or delaying ovulation, according to PPST. They are not the same as medication abortion. Emergency contraception works best when taken within three days of having unprotected sex, and when taken by people under 155 lbs.

“If fertilization and implantation have already happened, emergency contraception pills will not end the existing pregnancy,” PPST stated.

PPST also offers different contraceptive methods, including financial assistance available to help those with limited resources.

Health centers will offer free contraceptive pills until Nov. 30. For more information, visit PPST’s website.