BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Planned Parenthood hosted its inaugural brunch to raise funds for its clinics in Harlingen and Brownsville.

Award-wining journalist Paola Ramos, joined the event hosted by Planned Parenthood.

In 2016 Ramos embarked on a cross-country quest, including the Rio Grande Valley, to understand what binds and defines the Latino community.

“People here, you know, in loud and in small ways, were already doing the work, were talking about this word debunking these myths,” Ramos told ValleyCentral. “I think that’s what the polls show today overwhelmingly, Latinos do support access to abortion overwhelmingly, even those that are extremely catholic do support that it should be at least legal.”

Not everybody aligns with Planned Parenthood’s mission to support legal abortions. College student Sarah Luna said Planned Parenthood isn’t and shouldn’t be the only option for women.

“This whole facade of being pro-choice, but yet women feel it is as if it’s their only choice is really disheartening to hear,” Luna said. “So just kind of working towards just kind of empowering women through their decision making and kind of making sure that they know what their options are. And that abortion doesn’t have to be their only option.”

Planned parenthood provides not only reproductive care but also primary care, STD testing and treatment, fertility assistance, and more.

In 2021, their health centers in Brownsville and Harlingen saw more than 5,000 patients.

Planned Parenthood started in 1916 in Brownsville, New York and they now operate 600 clinics across the United States.